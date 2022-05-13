A SpaceX rocket is schedule to soar over the California coast Friday afternoon.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. The rocket will carry 53 Starlink Internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.

In a tweet, SpaceX said weather conditions are 40-percent favorable for liftoff. Strong winds are expected Friday afternoon in parts of Southern California and Central Coast.

The first stage rocket booster will return to Earth and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

How to watch the Friday the 13th SpaceX rocket launch

The launch window opens at 3:07 p.m. California time.

We'll carry a live stream above at that time or you can click here to watch the SpaceX feed. Coverage begins about 15 minutes before launch.

What are Starlink satellites?

SpaceX has a Starlink constellation of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting Earth about 340 miles up. The satellites have been shuttled into space by SpaceX rockets.

The Starlink network is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere around the globe. SpaceX said in March that there are about 250,000 total Starlink subscribers, which includes both consumers and enterprise customers.

Can I see the Starlink satellites in orbit?

Yes, they sometimes put on a celestial show. If light conditions are right, the satellites appear in a train as they parade across the night sky.

The satellites are sometimes visible in the first few minutes after sundown and before sunrise when the sun is below the horizon, but the satellites are high enough to reflect direct sunlight.

Use the FindStarlink tracker to find the best upcoming viewing times.