WATCH: Woman rescued from LA River in Studio City

A woman was hoisted out of the Los Angeles River on Sunday after she somehow fell into the water as a spring storm battered Southern California.

Several first responders rushed to Studio City after they got a call about a river rescue. As the downstream flowed at about 15 mph, the woman was swept by the river while emergency personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department attempted to save her.

NewsChopper 4 was overhead the dramatic rescue and captured the moment a first responder bravely trekked the water to rescue the woman.

One rescue team member was seen throwing a flotation device to the woman as the stream pushed her down. It appears she was unable to grab it or hold on to it, prompting another rescue team member to step in.

With the support of a helicopter, the emergency respondent was lowered into the river and narrowly missed the woman. Seconds later, the rescue team member was able to grab onto the woman and both were safely lifted into the helicopter.

The woman was taken to Dignity Health – Northridge Hospital Medical Center and treated for minor injuries and hypothermia.

It is unclear how the woman ended up in the river.