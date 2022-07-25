Hollywood

Water Main Break Floods Apartment Building in Hollywood

A water main break flooded a Hollywood apartment building lobby and parking garage Monday morning.

By Staff Reports

A major water main break flooded an apartment building lobby and parking garage in Hollywood Monday morning.

The apartment building is located at Sierra Vista and Western avenues.

Crews from LADWP were sent to the incident and were able to shut the water off and work on repairing the broken water main.

There is no word on how long it will take crews to finish with repairs and clear out all the excess water.

It has been a busy morning for the utility company. There have been at least three water main breaks over just a two hour period.

