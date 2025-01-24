Horses and goat escape when water main break floods Lake View Terrace property

An underground water main break sent rushing water into a neighborhood Friday in the Lake View Terrace area, damaging a horse stall and other buildings on a property with animals.

The water was flowing down a road and past houses, including one with a group of goats appearing bemused by the new stream running past their enclosure, near the 10300 block of West Foothill Boulevard near the 210 Freeway.

The force of the water buckled a sidewalk and damaged Martin Hernandez's property.

"We got completely flooded inside the house, the garages and all that," said Hernandez. "And, we got surprised. We heard a real bad, loud noise."

The water leaked for about an hour, Hernandez said.

Pressure from a buildup of water caused walls of a horse stall to collapse. Horses escaped onto a nearby freeway entrance ramp, but were later corralled and returned to safety. One goat escaped into a nearby parking lot.

Hernandez said the horses and goats are back home and doing well.

The water was shut off Friday afternoon. Friends showed up with sandbags to help Hernandez shore up his property.

"Yeah, things happen, but as long as we're okay, that's what really matters, you know?"