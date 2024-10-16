San Gabriel native fosters community of nature lovers with nonprofit

What began as a desire to show communities of color ways they can access the outdoors has grown into a nonprofit organization with devoted members that dedicate their time to teaching others how to care for the environment and each other.

We Explore Earth, a nonprofit organization based in Southern California, marries founder William Vazquez’s love for nature and community ad his wish to provide an outlet for the public to connect with the natural world and others.

Vazquez, who grew up in San Gabriel, said his upbringing is what inspired him to create the group.

“I've always loved the outdoors, but I've always seen that there's a lack of provisions for bridging and exposing the outdoors, brands and outlets to people of color,” he said. “My parents are both Mexicans and I'm first-generation. I thought that if I haven't been really exposed to the outdoors and all these brands and outlets, I'm sure I'm not alone in this, so I felt that was a calling.”

Planting the seed

Vazquez’ experience as a production assistant for Jimmy Kimmel Live and then an event producer for Dim Mak Records has served him well with his nonprofit.

Using that experience for his organization, he, along with other leaders and active members of We Explore Earth, host a variety of events that range from hiking adventures, environmental cleanups, movies in the park and more.

“Finally, had felt like I got what I needed to do to produce events and make my vision come to life,” Vazquez said. “I always wanted to produce events and festivals and grow my own organization where I can cultivate and create these projects with fellow like-minded individuals.”

That cultivation came in the form of local cleanups and outings that swelled into a larger movement that’s fostered a sense of community with other nature lovers in Southern California. The group emphasizes respect for the environment and acceptance for all individuals from different walks of life.

“The outdoors and nature as a whole, anywhere out in the wild, in the city, in the mountains, is meant for everyone to explore, thrive in and protect as an individual, but also as a collective,” Vazquez said.

We Explore Earth's camping group in the San Gabriel Mountains. This trip involves gratitude group journaling, yoga, sound baths and more. (William Vazquez)

It takes a village

In hosting smaller events early during We Explore Earth’s beginning, Vazquez quickly met like-minded individuals who shared his passion for the outdoors and community. The nonprofit has since has garnered thousands of followers on its Instagram, and it’s the result of volunteers and leading members sharing the word.

“We always reference it as a plant and a lot of us individuals who are people of color are the roots of it. We're just nurturing it, and a new root is growing here and there,” Vazquez said.

Among the leaders of the nonprofit who help Vazquez with the organization are co-leader Armando Rodriguez and workshop leader Michel Gonzales. Both became heavily involved with the group about four years ago and since have shared their unique expertise with other members.

“I felt that we gravitated towards the same goals of exploring, going out on adventures and at the same time, taking care of the trails that we so much enjoy,” said Armando Rodriguez whose focus lies in wilderness awareness and photography.

Gonzales said her quest for a sense of community blossomed into her becoming a leading participant of the organization who leads empowerment and healing-focused workshops

“I started getting involved with them because of how heart-centered this organization is,” Gonzales said. “At We Explore Earth, we always say we love you because this community loves you and loves, loves the outdoors, as well.”

We Explore Earth hosts movie screenings, gratitude journaling and more at public parks. (William Vazquez)

A welcoming environment

The nonprofit’s emphasis on welcoming newcomers has typically garnered new faces during nearly each one of its events. Although the group hosts outings with activities that may seem more intermediate to expert-level, its leaders are always ready to offer guidance to not only make new participants feel included, but also to navigate them safely.

“It’ definitely a safe space to explore the outdoors and going on hikes,” Rodriguez said. “You know, going solo has its risks in getting lost, getting injured and maybe not being able to know what to do in those scenarios. Going in with a group of people gives you the confidence of trusting your limitations and learning from others.”

In addition to knowledge learned at the organization’s events, participants have been known to leave with a new sense of community and connections.

“(Newcomers) start connecting and they start coming to these events together,” Gonzales said. “So, you build a community. You build friendships, and you build a safe net around this community.”

One thing We Explore Earth’s founder wishes participants walk away from after experiencing their events is the certainty that they have a place of belonging.

“I hope that they take home with them that this for them,” Vazquez said of those who join his organization’s events. “It's for everyone, it doesn't matter the color, their size, anything. It's meant for everybody.”

To learn more about We Explore Earth and to keep up with its scheduled events, click here.