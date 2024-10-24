West Covina barbershop endures extensive damage after driver crashes through business

The owners of a West Covina-based barbershop are grateful their shop was closed when a man crashed into their business in broad daylight.

Above Barbershop on Nogales Street remains closed following Tuesday’s incident. Surveillance footage captured the moment a driver slowly crashed into their business when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

"I guess he was trying to hit his brake and then he ended up hitting the gas and drove through the whole shop and he took out half our storefront,” said Derek Perez, owner of Above Barbershop.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with investigators. It is unclear what caused him to put the car forward.

Although ultimately grateful no one was hurt since the shop is closed Tuesday, Perez is scrambling on how to move forward with his business.

“We have structural damage, as you can see,” Perez said. “We had brand new epoxy floors when we were here, which are all scratched up. We have countertops that are custom-made, which is recently dented now. Damage to the walls. And then we still have to figure out a way to replace our whole storefront.”

The driver, whose name was not released, was not cited in connection with the incident.