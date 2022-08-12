Wilmington

Wilmington Flooding Sends River of Water Down Streets

By Heather Navarro

NBC Universal, Inc.

A river of water flooded through Wilmington streets Friday, damaging a construction site and sending muddy looking water flowing as the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power worked to turn the flow off.

The flooding began around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North Avalon Boulevard.

The pavement had buckled near a utility pole, sending it toppling over. Water continued to bubble up to the surface at 4 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries, LA City Fire said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It wasn't clear when the water would be turned off.

One construction site that was intended for affordable housing was said to be a total loss.

It was suspected to be a water main break, but officials gave no cause for the flooding.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

LAUSD 7 hours ago

Black Woman Sues Over Cotton Picking Project at Daughter's Hollywood School

Orange County 7 hours ago

Ex-Youth Sports Academy Coach Arrested, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen

Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

WilmingtonSouthern California
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us