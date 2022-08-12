Wilmington Flooding Sends River of Water Down Streets

A river of water flooded through Wilmington streets Friday, damaging a construction site and sending muddy looking water flowing as the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power worked to turn the flow off.

The flooding began around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North Avalon Boulevard.

The pavement had buckled near a utility pole, sending it toppling over. Water continued to bubble up to the surface at 4 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries, LA City Fire said.

It wasn't clear when the water would be turned off.

One construction site that was intended for affordable housing was said to be a total loss.

It was suspected to be a water main break, but officials gave no cause for the flooding.

