1 of 2 bodies identified in deadly Sylmar house fire

One of two people found dead at the scene of a house fire in the northern San Fernando Valley was identified Monday as a 68-year-old woman.

The Los Angles County medical examiner identified her as Phyllis Ann Patterson. A cause of death was not indicated in the medical examiner's case report.

Details about her connection to the home in Sylmar and the man found dead at the scene were not immediately available.

The fire was reported at about 5 a.m. Sunday in the 13700 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard. Rapid popping sounds could be heard due to exploding ammunition at the home.

A woman's body was found in the pool. The bodies of a man and dog were found in burned debris, the LAFD said. The home was described as a ranch-style single-story home with two back houses.

Details about the man's identity were not available early Monday afternoon.

LAFD Alert-Update #Sylmar Greater Alarm Structure Fire 13755 N Glenoaks Bl MAP: https://t.co/YEDuBVCGnT FS91; The On-Site Investigation Continues, With A Second Person Found Deceased. DETAILS: https://t.co/0lYCg2092q — LAFD (@LAFD) December 3, 2023

"As the first arriving firefighters were preparing to commence an offensive fire attack on the blossoming fire, they heard sounds similar to rapid gunfire coming from the burning premises, and immediately transitioned to a defensive posture, via an exterior attack on flames with large hose streams, focused on preventing fire spread to neighboring properties," the LAFD said in a statement. "Teams of additional firefighters and patrol officers from the Mission Community Police Station arriving in the pre-dawn darkness were also met by neighbors who shared important insight, observations and concerns regarding perceived or known hazards at the burning structures, allowing responders to quickly and effectively take action that protected the neighbors, adjacent homes and emergency response personnel as heat, smoke and a cacophony of rapid exploding ammunition filled the air."

The remains were found after the fire was knocked down.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.