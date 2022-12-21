Downey

Woman Killed in Downey Fire That Left Child and Grandmother Hospitalized

The deadly fire broke out overnight at a Downey condo complex.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Mekahlo Medina

A woman died when an early morning fire tore through a condo building in Downey Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022.
NBCLA

A woman died and two of her family members were hospitalized after an early morning fire tore through a condo building in Downey.

Downey Fire Department firefighters were called just befor 11 p.m. Tuesday to Dinsdale Street and Tweedy Lane.

Three people were carried out of the burning apartment, which firefighters were able to contain after several hours.

The woman died at the scene. One of a hospitalized victims was identified as the woman's daughter. The girl's grandmother also suffered burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

