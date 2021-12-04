Bellflower

Woman Punched in Face By Home Intruder in Bellflower

The woman suffered minor injuries, but says she's just glad her family is safe.

By Staff Reports

Authorities are searching for an intruder who attacked a woman in her home late Friday night.

The woman was walking into her home on Bayou Avenue in Bellflower when says she saw a man in her house. The man then punched her in the face before taking off.

The woman, Patricia Heredia, suffered minor injuries, but says she's just glad her family is safe.

"I came from the movies with my daughter, and as soon as I walked in, I felt something was wrong, because everything was all over the floor, and I didn't leave my house like that," Heredia said.

"I had my baby with me. She witnessed it, pretty much. I had to put her back in the car, for her safety, locked it."

Investigators say nothing was taken from the home, and so far there have been no arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

