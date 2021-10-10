Woman Shot and Killed at Metro Train Station in Hollywood

A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a Metro subway station in Hollywood.

The shooting was reported at about 5 a.m. at the Hollywood/Vine Station. The woman, who has not been identified, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Witnesses were performing CPR when LAPD and MTA officers arrived. The woman died at a hospital.

Witnesses reported an “agitated” man pacing on the train who had an argument with the victim, the LAPD said. The gunman shot her and left the B Line train when it stopped at Hollywood and Vine, police said.

The man exited onto Hollywood Boulevard.

The B (Red) Line connects downtown Los Angeles with North Hollywood in the San Fernando Valley. It has stops near Grand Central Market, LA Convention Center, Staples Center, MacArthur Park, the Pantages Theater, the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Universal Studios.

No arrests were reported early Sunday. A detailed description of the attacker was not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim and shooter knew each other.

Anyone with on the shooting can contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at 213-382-9470.