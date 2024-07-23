Baldwin Hills

Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Baldwin Hills

A man, who appears to be close to the female victim, was seen crying over her lifeless body.

By Helen Jeong

A woman was killed early Tuesday morning in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles after she was struck by a car driven by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.

The collision happened on La Cienega and Obama boulevard before 2 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

Video from the scene shows first responders tried to save the female victim by performing CPR.

But after she was declared dead, a man, who appears to be close to the female victim, was seen crying and hugging the woman’s body.

Witnesses also said a few seconds after they saw a speeding car traveling down the street, they saw the woman’s body thrown several feet.

Police are trying to track down the driver who possibly drove a dark-colored Toyota Camry.

