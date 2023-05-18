Man Accused of Holding 2 Women Captive and Torturing Them at Moreno Valley Home

A man accused of holding two women at his Southern California home and torturing them was arrested Sunday after a bizarre series of events that included a 911 call from the suspect.

Gilberto Puga, 53, was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and assault using a stun gun.

Deputies in Riverside County responded to his Moreno Valley home in the 26000 block of Prairie Dog Lane after he called 911 and claimed two women broke into his residence in a burglary. At about the same time, a neighbor called 911 to report the sounds of women screaming for help coming from Puga's home.

When deputies arrived, two women were found outside the home and Puga took off in his SUV. He was arrested the next day in Hemet when police found him in the Audi SUV.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Deputies said the two women had been held against their will at the home. It was not immdiately clear how long the women were at the home and how they got there.

"After (deputies) conducted their investigation, they determined these two women had been locked inside the residence, held against their will and tortured," said Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

False Imprisonment & Torture Arrest - Looking for additional information. #morenovalley



Link to Press Release: https://t.co/8rrrupdv1M pic.twitter.com/BypEWb922z — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) May 17, 2023

Authorities released a mug shot of Puga in an attempt to determine whether there are more victims. The department said anyone who had contact with Puga under similar circumstances or any information with the case to call the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-486-6700.

Residents in the neighborhood declined to speak with NBCLA on camera.

It was not immediately clear when Puga has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.