Health & Science

Breastfeeding Might Have Long-Term Benefits for the Mother's Brain, Study Shows

Researchers said the findings of the study suggest breastfeeding might have long-term benefits for the mother's brain.

By City News Service

Baby-Generic
Getty Images

What to Know

  • Studies show when cognition becomes impaired after the age of 50, it can be a strong indicator of Alzheimer's disease.
  • Women comprise nearly two-thirds of Americans living with Alzheimer's disease, researchers said.
  • "Our findings, which show superior cognitive performance among women over 50 who had breastfed, suggest that breastfeeding may be 'neuroprotective' later in life," a UCLA researcher said.

Women over age 50 who had breastfed their babies performed better on cognitive tests than women who never breastfed, according to a study led by researchers at UCLA Health.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"While many studies have found that breastfeeding improves a child's long-term health and well-being, our study is one of very few that has looked at the long-term health effects for women who had breastfed their babies,'' Molly Fox, lead author of the study and an assistant professor in the UCLA Department of Anthropology and the Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, said in a statement. "Our findings, which show superior cognitive performance among women over 50 who had breastfed, suggest that breastfeeding may be 'neuroprotective' later in life.''

Researchers said the findings of the study, published in Evolution, Medicine and Public Health, suggest breastfeeding might have long-term benefits for the mother's brain.

Amanda Knox Oct 22

Amanda Knox Reveals She Has Given Birth to Her First Baby

Pregnancy Oct 22

Don't Let the Pressure of ‘Snapback Culture' Get to You

Alexa PenaVega Oct 20

Alexa PenaVega's 2-Year-Old Son Severs Finger in ‘Traumatic' Accident

Studies show when cognition becomes impaired after the age of 50, it can be a strong indicator of Alzheimer's disease. Women comprise nearly two-thirds of Americans living with Alzheimer's disease, researchers said.

Other studies have shown that phases of a woman's reproductive life history, including menstruation, pregnancy, breastfeeding and menopause, can impact the risk of health conditions like depression or cancer.

"What we do know is that there is a positive correlation between breastfeeding and a lower risk of other diseases such as type-2 diabetes and heart disease, and that these conditions are strongly connected to a higher risk for AD (Alzheimer's disease),'' Dr. Helen Lavretsky, the senior author of the study and a professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA, said in a statement.

After a pregnancy, social media can create pressure for new moms to "snap back" to their pre-baby weight. But it's important to understand that pregnancy changes moms' bodies and those changes are normal, Dr. Rebekah Diamond explains.

Researchers analyzed data from women in two 12-week clinical trials at UCLA Health. The two trials included 115 women, with 64 identified as depressed and 51 non-depressed.

Results from the cognitive tests revealed those who had breastfed, regardless of whether they were depressed, performed better in all four of the tests measuring for learning, delayed recall, executive functioning and processing compared to women who had not breastfed.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Health & ScienceUCLAbreastfeeding
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us