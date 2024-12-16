Suspect in ambush shooting death of Woodland Hills doctor to appear in court

One of three people charged in connection with the ambush killing of a Woodland Hills doctor is expected in court Monday days after a series of arrests, including the victim's ex-wife, in the murder investigation.

Sarallah Jawed, 26, is expected to appear Monday morning in Los Angeles County Superior Court to face a murder charge in the Aug. 23 killing of 61-year-old Dr. Hamid Mirshojae, who was attacked as he left his medical practice in the San Fernando Valley community. Jawed and 41-year-old Evan Hardman, who was arrested in Texas, were charged with murder in the shooting death in a parking lot in the 5900 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, near Warner Center Park.

Detectives said at the time they believed the doctor was specifically targeted in the attack.

The doctor's ex-wife, 53-year-old Ahang Mirshojae, and another man also were arrested last week on suspicion of murder. Ahang Mirshojae was arrested after investigators spent hours searching her home Thursday in Calabasas.

Court records show Ahang Mirshojae and her former husband have been in several expensive legal disputes for years, including ongoing fights in 2024 over the resolution of their divorce from more than a decade ago. Investigators have not confirmed that any of those events were connected with the murder.

An attorney for Ahang Mirshojae did not want to share any information or comment on the case.

Jawed, of Canoga Park, and Hardman are each facing a special-circumstance allegation of murder for financial gain.

Ahang Mirshojae, the ex-wife of slain Woodland Hills physician, will appear in court next week after being arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, Thursday. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 Investigates at 4 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2024.

Jawed was arrested Wednesday by the Los Angeles Police Department's fugitive unit. Hardman, the accused shooter, was arrested Tuesday in the Houston area by deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Department, according to Los Angeles police. He remains in custody while awaiting extradition to Southern California, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Another defendant, 40-year-old Ashley Rose Sweeting, of Reseda, was arrested Tuesday and pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of being an accessory after the fact. She is accused of driving Hardman to and from the scene of the shooting. Jawed drove Hardman out of the state a few days after the murder, according to prosecutors.

Sweeting is due back in court Dec. 24.

A 46-year-old Valley Village man also was arrested Thursday in connection with the case.

Dr. Mirshojae was walking to his vehicle in the medical clinic parking lot at about 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23 when he was ambushed. He walked to the driver side of the vehicle and was confronted by a masked man who was hiding around the corner of the clinic, police said.

"From a close distance, the suspect fired at Doctor Mirshojae in an ambush-style attack and then immediately fled back toward the rear of the clinic away from the scene," police said in a statement.

Police said Thursday that they believe the five people arrested conspired to commit murder, culminating in the ambush and "subsequent demise of Doctor Mirshojae."

"It should be noted that the investigation remains ongoing, including determining the relationship some of the involved may have shared with the victim," the LAPD said.