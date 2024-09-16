Newport Beach

Wrong-way driver killed in fiery Newport Beach crash

Witnesses reported a wrong-way driver traveling at high speed before the head-on crash on the Highway 73 toll road.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Michelle Valles

A wrong-way driver was killed Sunday night in fiery crash with another car on an Orange County toll road.

The wrong-way driver crashed at about 9:30 p.m. on the southbound Highway 73 toll road near MacArthur Boulevard in Newport Beach. The California Highway Patrol said witnesses reported the wrong-way driver traveling at high speed before crashing head-on into a BMW.

Burned wreckage was scattered across several lanes. The wrong-way diver died at the scene.

The BMW driver was hospitalized. Details about that driver's condition were not immediately available.

Newport Beach
