Wrong-way driver killed in fiery Newport Beach crash

A wrong-way driver was killed Sunday night in fiery crash with another car on an Orange County toll road.

The wrong-way driver crashed at about 9:30 p.m. on the southbound Highway 73 toll road near MacArthur Boulevard in Newport Beach. The California Highway Patrol said witnesses reported the wrong-way driver traveling at high speed before crashing head-on into a BMW.

Burned wreckage was scattered across several lanes. The wrong-way diver died at the scene.

The BMW driver was hospitalized. Details about that driver's condition were not immediately available.