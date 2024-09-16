Wrong-way driver killed in fiery Newport Beach crash

A wrong-way driver was killed Sunday night in fiery crash with another car on an Orange County toll road.
The wrong-way driver crashed at about 9:30 p.m. on the southbound Highway 73 toll road near MacArthur Boulevard in Newport Beach. The California Highway Patrol said witnesses reported the wrong-way driver traveling at high speed before crashing head-on into a BMW.
Burned wreckage was scattered across several lanes. The wrong-way diver died at the scene.
The BMW driver was hospitalized. Details about that driver's condition were not immediately available.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.