WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Loma Linda

World War II veteran and purple heart recipient Sam Renzi celebrated a big day, his 100th birthday.

Family and friends showed up to his home in Loma Linda to line his yard with flags.

Renzi was wounded during a battle in France, and then returned home to pursue a life as a church pastor.

So what’s his secret to making it to 100?

"My secret to making it to 100 is my faith in God, first of all, exercise and a special diet, my wife was a good cook," Renzi said.

The fire department and Loma Linda city council members also presented him with a proclamation yesterday.

And when he was asked what he wanted for his 100th birthday, Renzi said he wanted to go skydiving.