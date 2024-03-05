Another round of storm is expected to sweep through Southern California Wednesday, bringing moderate to heavy rain, snow and a chance of thunderstorms.

When will we see the most rain?

Wednesday will begin with cloudy skies then by the afternoon, some areas will start seeing the effects of the incoming weather system.

“It probably won’t arrive until we pass the morning commute [Wednesday,] NBLA meteorologist David Biggar said. “It’ll be kind of showery in nature, but we will have patches of heavier showers and maybe even chances of thunderstorms.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There could be pop-up showers in some areas during morning hours on Thursday, Biggar said.

How much rain will we get this time?

Most parts of Southern California will see 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain.

In areas with heavier showers, the rain totals could be near 0.75 inches.

“Most of the rain impacts will be nuisance flooding under any of the heavier showers and thunderstorms,” Bigger said. “We will see some of our typical minor roadway flooding.”

How much snow will we get?

For mountain areas below 6,000 feet will get less than 2 inches of snow. But areas above 6,000 feet will get between 2 inches and 7 inches of snow this time.

There’s also a chance of a few snowflakes below 5,000 feet.

That means drivers heading to resorts will see dangerous road conditions with snow and ice.