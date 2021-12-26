Yet More Rain Set to Hit SoCal on Monday

What to Know Another storm is set to bring rain to Southern California on Monday, though this one is weaker and will move quickly.

A winter storm watch starts in the mountains on Monday afternoon, going through Monday night. Rain will likely start over Ventura County around 10 a.m.

Eight inches of snow are expected above 4,000 feet, while around 16" are expected above 6,500 feet, impacting mountain travel.

Yet another storm system is heading into Southern California on Monday, bringing more rain and snow to the region.

However, Monday's storm will be weaker and faster moving than the one that created a wet and snowy Christmas Day.

Storm Timing

Sunday will stay dry and sunny after the Christmas downpour. Clouds will start to gather overnight.

Scattered rain showers are expected to start over Ventura County by 10 a.m. Monday.

While snow continued Sunday morning in parts of the mountains, the winter storm warning that was set to continue till 10 a.m. Sunday was cancelled by 7 a.m.

A new winter storm watch is set to begin Monday afternoon, through Monday night.

The whole storm, rain and snow, will stick around for about 6 hours, according to NBC4 meteorologist Shanna Mendiola, till around 8 p.m.

"It's a very quick mover once again," she said.

Tuesday will be dry once again, before a stronger storm on Wednesday and Thursday.

Expected Snow and Rain Amounts

After starting over Ventura County, the rain showers expected below the mountains will become more scattered throughout the day as the storm moves east.

"It's not going to be a uniform line of rain showers here tomorrow, it's going to be scattered showers as we head toward the afternoon," Mendiola said.

The coasts and valleys will see between 0.5" and 1" of rain, while the foothills will see 1" to 2" of rain.

Snow will also return in the afternoon over the mountains.

Up to 8" of snow is expected above 4,000 feet, especially in Big Bear and Wrightwood. Above 6,500 feet, there could be up to 16" of snow.

Mountain passes could see a few inches as well, impacting mountain travel and causing closures or delays.