YMCA Centers in Los Angeles to Begin Reopening June 22

The 26 local YMCA facilities will open in phases, with new health protocols in place to prevent further spread of the virus.

By City News Service

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles will begin reopening gym facilities that were closed due to the coronavirus beginning June 22, officials said Saturday.

The 26 local YMCA facilities will open in phases, with new health protocols in place to prevent further spread of the virus.

"Following Mayor Garcetti's advice for businesses to reopen by 'taking your time to do it right,' the YMCA-LA has initiated a three phase plan that includes new operating protocols and staggered reopening of local branches," officials said. "These safeguards and timelines provide a safe and effective way to welcome home our members and staff."

In the first stage:
-- Members will be temperature checked prior to entry
-- Exercise equipment will be spaced 6 feet apart
-- Capacity and seating areas will be reduced to enforce social distancing
-- Workouts will be limited to 60 minutes
-- One person per lane for lap swimming in pools, with a maximum time per session of 30 minutes
-- All group exercise rooms, showers, and child activity centers will remain closed

The re-opening schedule follows:
June 22:
-- Anderson Munger Family YMCA
-- Collins & Katz Family YMCA
-- Culver-Palms Family YMCA'
-- East Valley Family YMCA
-- Torrance-South Bay Family YMCA
-- Weingart YMCA Wellness & Aquatic Center

June 29:
-- Antelope Valley Family YMCA
-- Crenshaw Family YMCA
-- Montebello-Commerce YMCA
-- North Valley Family YMCA
-- Palisades-Malibu Family YMCA
-- San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA
-- Westchester Family YMCA

July 6:
-- Ketchum-Downtown YMCA
-- Gardena-Carson Family YMCA
-- Hollywood YMCA
-- Mid Valley Family YMCA
-- Santa Anita Family YMCA
-- Santa Clarita Valley Family YMCA
-- West Valley Family YMCA

July 13:
-- Downey Family YMCA
-- Pasadena-Sierra Madre YMCA
-- South Pasadena San Marino YMCA
-- Southeast-Rio Vista YMCA
-- Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA
-- Wilmington YMCA

Copyright CNS - City News Service

YMCALos Angeles
