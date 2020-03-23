YMCA Offers Child Care for Families Providing Essential Services During Coronavirus Pandemic

What to Know YMCA offers child care for families providing essential services

Serves children ages 5-12

Services at 28 locations across Orange County and Pomona Valley

The YMCA of Orange County announced Monday that they will provide child care services for families that are providing essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic, including first responders, emergency management personnel, military, emergency dispatchers, law enforcement and others.

“We are committed to strengthening our community, especially in times of need, and we have seen an overwhelming need for child care support with widespread school closures,” said Jeff McBride, CEO of YMCA Orange County in a press release. “As we all continue to adjust to this fluid and unpredictable situation, we want to offer as much support as possible to families that need us most right now.”

Child care services are available at 28 locations across Orange County and Pomona Valley for YMCA members and nonmembers.

Locations will be open Monday through Friday from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost of services will vary depending on need and financial assistance available, but one estimate says it's around $60 per day.

Families can fill out an inquiry form for more information.

The YMCA works directly with the Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA) to provide the most current and best cleaning protocols to keep families safe.

“For everyone’s protection, any child who shows any sign of illness throughout the day will be separated and sent home immediately," McBride said in the press release. "We will continue to communicate with the Orange County Health Care Agency to ensure we have the most current information and if the situation arises that we need to close a site, we will act accordingly.”

YMCA of Orange County is also providing child care services for companies providing essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The YMCA had been caring for 5,000 children after school until those schools closed. They still have the facilities, hundreds of licensed workers and the ability to relocate where they are needed.

Child care services are available at the locations below:

Beach Cities

Harold Ambuehl (San Juan Capistrano)

Del Obispo (San Juan Capistrano)

Truman Benedict (San Clemente)

Clarence Lobo (San Clemente)

Mission Viejo

Philip Reilly

Oso Grande (Ladera Ranch)

Wagon Wheel (Rancho Santa Margarita/Cota De Caza)

Arroyo Vista (Rancho Santa Margarita)

Bathgate

Esencia (Rancho Mission Viejo)

Ladera Ranch (Ladera Ranch)

Laguna Niguel

Wood Canyon (Aliso Veijo)

Malcom

Moulton

Bergeson

Oak Grove (Aliso Viejo)

Don Juan Avila Elementary (Aliso Viejo)

Teen Centers

Newhart MS (Mission Viejo)

Don Juan Avila MS (Aliso Viejo)

Tustin

Loma Vista

Benson

Arroyo

Huntington Beach

Moffett

Peterson

Smith

Hawes

Seacliff

Pomona/Diamond Bar

YMCA Early Learning

For more information visit ymcaoc.org/covid.