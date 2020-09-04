Man Caught on Camera Wheeling Woman's Cart Away With Baby Inside

A horrifying scene played out in a Flagstaff, Arizona, grocery store when a man was caught on camera trying to wheel a distracted woman's cart away, and out of the grocery store.

Police arrested and charged the man, identified as Jeffery Roholt, 59, who they say tried to leave a grocery store with a woman's infant, NBC affiliate KPNX reported.

Roholt was charged with one count of kidnapping.

Police had released video asking the public for help in identifying him.

The mother was buying groceries at the self-checkout when the man took her shopping cart that had her child inside, video shows.

"The mother quickly noticed the male leaving with her infant and stopped the male, preventing her child from being abducted," Flagstaff Police Department said in a release.

KPNX reported that Roholt told detectives he believed the cart was his and attempted to leave the store, but footage showed he'd never used another cart.

