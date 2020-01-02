Long Beach

Man Dies 11 Days After Running Into Traffic in Long Beach

The driver, a 61-year-old Long Beach man, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said, but they're still seeking witnesses.

By City News Service

Police announced Thursday that a pedestrian who was hit by a car when he ran into traffic in Long Beach on Dec. 12 died of his injuries 11 days later, and asked anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the investigator assigned to the case.

Alcohol, speed and distracted driving are not considered factors in the 8:15 a.m. collision at Del Amo Boulevard and Gardenia Avenue that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Angel D. Ibarra Jr. of Long Beach, according to the
Long Beach Police Department.

The preliminary investigation determined that a 2010 Chrysler Sebring was being driven west on Del Amo Boulevard at about 35 miles per hour when Ibarra ran into traffic from the north sidewalk of Del Amo, according to a
police statement.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Water Resources 35 mins ago

After November and December Storms, California’s Snowpack is Off to a Good Start

Pursuit 1 hour ago

Deputy Fatally Shoots Pursuit Driver in Murrieta

The driver, a 61-year-old Long Beach man, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision was asked to call Sirilo Garcia, a collision investigation detective, at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Long Beachdel amo boulevard
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us