Redondo Beach

Man Fatally Shot in Redondo Beach Hotel Hallway

The victim's name has not been publicly released.

By City News Service

Redondo Beach Police Department

Authorities Wednesday were investigating the fatal shooting of a man at a Redondo Beach hotel.

Redondo Beach police were called about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday to the Homewood Suites by Hilton, in the 2400 block of Marine Avenue, where a man had been shot in a hotel hallway, the police department said.

49 mins ago

Proud Boy Organizer Arrested in Florida for Riot at Capitol

California 58 mins ago

Gray Whale Population Drops by Quarter Off U.S. West Coast

al roker 1 hour ago

The Tradition Continues! Watch Al Share Fist Bump With President Biden During Parade

The man, who was in his 20s, suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and died from the injuries, Lt. Shawn Freeman said.

The shooter has not been identified by authorities, according to Freeman, who urged anyone with information on the incident to call the police department's tip line at 310-339-2362 or email crimetips@redondo.org.

The victim's name has not been publicly released.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Redondo BeachRedondo Beach police
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us