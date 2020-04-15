coronavirus

Mayor Garcetti Says It’s Hard to See Large Gatherings in LA Before 2021

By City News Service

Getty

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday he doesn't foresee large gatherings, such as sporting events and concerts, happening in the city until 2021, as the region continues to reel from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands any time soon, so I think we should all be prepared for that this year,'' Garcetti told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

The Russian Investigative Committee released footage of a plane landing while on fire. The incident, which resulted in 41 deaths, occurred in May 2019.

"I think we all have never wanted science to work so quickly, but until there's either a vaccine, some sort of pharmaceutical intervention or herd immunity, the science is the science. Public health officials have been very clear: We've got many miles to walk before we're going to be back in those environments,'' he added.

"But I can hope we can perhaps watch sporting events without audiences on TV ... listen to concerts as we've been doing.''

Garcetti said the matter was discussed Monday at a meeting of high-ranking city department staff, but no specific timeline on the resumption of large events was agreed upon.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

California to Give Cash Payments to Immigrants Hurt By Virus

Schools 1 hour ago

Students Could Take SAT at Home if Schools Remain Closed

Food Banks 3 hours ago

Cars Seem to Stretch on Forever at This Drive-Up Food Pantry on a Drag Strip

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

coronaviruscoronavirus pandemicMayor Garcetti
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us