2 Killed, 23 Hurt When Boat Capsizes Off San Diego Coast

The incident was initially reported at 600 Coast Boulevard then was changed to 200 Catalina Boulevard which is near the Cabrillo National Monument, according to SDFD

By Dana Williams

Two people died and more than 20 people were rescued from the water off of the coast of Point Loma after a vessel overturned Sunday afternoon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Dozens of rescue crews responded to the 200 block of Catalina Boulevard, near the Cabrillo National Monument, at about 10:30 a.m. for a report of an overturned boat, according to SDFD.

Two people died at the scene.

At least 23 others were injured and taken to area hospitals for treatment, including Sharp Memorial, Palomar Medical Center West, Alvarado, UCSD Medical Center, Grossmont Hospital, Kaiser Clairemont Mesa, Kaiser Zion and Paradise Valley Hospital, according to SDFD.

At the time of the rescue, SDFD said at least one person involved needed CPR.

It was not immediately clear what type of boat overturned or what caused the incident

SDFD Lifeguards, U.S. Coast Guard boats and aircraft and Customs and Border Protection air support were still in the area searching the area for any more potential passengers at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is a breaking news story. Check this page for updates.

