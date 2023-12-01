Series of earthquakes, largest a 4.8 magnitude, hit east of San Diego County

A handful of earthquakes struck near Ocotillo, east of San Diego and near the U.S. border with Mexico, overnight Friday -- the largest a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that could have been felt nearly 200 miles away, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The largest quake hit about 7 miles from Ocotillo at 11:43 p.m. Thursday and was about 5.5 miles deep, the agency reported. I

"An earthquake close to M5 is big enough to be felt over 200-300 km (120-180 miles)," the USGS said in a post on X.

The temblor was considered significant due to a combination of factors, including the intensity it was felt by people in the area. USGS's user-generated "Did You Feel It" tool collects reports of shaking near earthquakes. The quake was felt across San Diego, as far east as Yuma and as far north as Oxnard and Victorville, according to the tool. People also reported feeling shaking across the border in Mexicali and Ensenada.

The large temblor was preceded by a 3.3 magnitude quake 10 minutes earlier.

At 2:40 a.m., a shallow 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck in the same area.

The next quake came at 5:12 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of about 4 miles. At 7:43 a.m., a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was followed by minutes later by a 3.5 magnitude quake.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the area.