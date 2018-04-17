Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Philadelphia

A Southwest Airlines had to make an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport. Crews surrounded the plane midday after it landed without further incident.

A Southwest Airlines flight landed safely in Philadelphia Tuesday after the jet violently depressurized when a piece of an engine flew into and broke a window, a passenger's father tells NBC10.

The father, Todd Baur, said that a female passenger was partially sucked out of the plane when the window imploded.

“One passenger, a woman, was partially … was drawn out towards the out of the plane … was pulled back in by other passengers," he said in a phone interview with NBC10.

The Dallas-bound Boeing 737-700 made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after taking off from LaGuardia Airport in New York City. There were 149 people onboard.

"There is a hole in the side of the aircraft, also," the aircraft controller relayed to firefighters at the airport.



Passengers shared photos of an engine with major damage. The engine inlet appears to be shredded with metal bent outward.

One terrified passenger posted a live video to his Facebook page during the ordeal. The grainy footage shows a man attempting to secure his yellow oxygen mask while updating loved ones following his feed.

"Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!" Facebook user Marty Martinez wrote. He then added, "We are bracing for landing!!"

The woman who apparently was pulled out of the plane is said to have been rushed to a Philadelphia hospital, Baur said.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

