Coaches, Others Due in Court in College Admissions Scandal

Twelve people charged in the college admissions cheating scandal are expected to be arraigned Monday in federal court in Boston.

A dozen athletic coaches, test administrators and others charged in a nationwide college admissions scam were scheduled to appear Monday in federal court in Boston.

Boston's Moakley Federal Courthouse has been the epicenter of the scandal, with defendants and their lawyers slowly processing out after facing a judge. But Monday is expected to be the largest gathering of defendants at the courthouse in the historic case.

The group will be arraigned on a charge of racketeering conspiracy.

They were among 50 people charged this month in the FBI investigation dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

Those expected to appear include coaches, an athletic director, ACT/SAT test administrators, as well as two people who prosecutors say worked with admissions consultant William Singer, the alleged ringleader of the bribery scheme.

Singer pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other charges in federal court on March 12 and is cooperating with prosecutors. Singer was allegedly paid $25 million from about 800 families over several years.

In exchange, Singer would secure students' admission to some of the country's top universities. The scheme involved falsifying scores on college entrance exams and creating fake athletic profiles to get the applicants in as student-athletes.

Fifty people, including Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, have been indicted by the FBI and the U.S. attorney's office in Boston in the far-reaching scheme that prosecutors said involved millions of dollars in bribes paid to athletic coaches and others.

On Monday, Yale University announced that after its own investigation, it had decided to rescind the admission of a student linked to the national bribery scandal.

One defendant scheduled to appear before a judge Monday is Igor Dvorskiy, the director of a prep school in Los Angeles where students allegedly had their test scores changed.

According to court documents, Dvorskiy was typically paid $10,000 per student to allegedly allow another person to take the test in the student's place. He would also reportedly change their answers on his own.

Another apearing in court Monday is Bill Ferguson, head volleyball coach at Wake Forest University.

Outside court Monday, Ferguson's lawyer, Shaun Clark, said his client would be entering a not guilty plea and beginning the process of clearing his name.

"I can’t speak to what happened at any other school, but not at Wake Forest University. No one was admitted to Wake Forest who didn’t earn it — as a student and as an athlete," Clark said. "Bill Ferguson does not belong in this indictment."

Parents charged with paying bribes, including Huffman and Loughlin, are due in court on April 3. Another 23 defendants are scheduled to appear in court Friday.