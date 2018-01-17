Dylan O'Sullivan Farrow attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2016, in New York.

Woody Allen’s adopted daughter, who has accused the legendary filmmaker of sexual abuse, says she has a right to feel angry and hurt after what she described as years of being “ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside.”

“Someone said this to me: ‘She wants to bring Woody Allen down. She’s caught up in the #MeToo, #TimesUp movement,’” Dylan Farrow, 32, told CBS’ Gayle King in what “CBS This Morning” calls her first on-camera interview about her longstanding abuse allegations against Allen, 82.

She added: “Why shouldn’t I want to bring him down? Why shouldn’t I be angry? Why shouldn’t I be hurt? Why shouldn’t I feel some sort of outrage after all these years being ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside?”

Farrow has alleged Allen molested her in an attic in 1992, when she was 7 years old. Allen has denied the accusations and a subsequent investigation did not result in charges. Farrow first discussed her allegations publicly in a 2014 op-ed in The New York Times.