Lake Highlands Rallies Behind Coach as Son Fights for His Life

Though the Lake Highlands Wildcats baseball team took to the diamond Friday night in front of crowded stands, they weren’t the only team their fans were cheering for.

With each run and each hot dog sold, the Lake Highlands community turned out to support head softball coach and P.E. teacher Kelly Baker.

Three weeks ago she rushed her youngest, 18-month-old Hudson to the E.R. for vomiting she thought was due to dehydration.

But within a few minutes of testing, doctors had him transported to Children's Medical Center of Dallas where Hudson went into cardiac arrest.

As Baker waits to find out whether a heart transplant will be Hudson's only means of survival, she's stepping away from school for the rest of the season.

"It's been really hard being gone, but I know I need to be here," said Baker.

And though she hasn't left Hudson's side, her community has surrounded her with love. Baker said she's received daily packets of cards, meals and messages of hope and inspiration on a GoFundMe now totaling $18,000 to help with Hudson's medical bills.

"Really in Lake Highlands we take care of our own. And when something as tragic as a sick child happens, you know, we can't be in the hospital. We can't make Hudson better, but we can let Coach Baker know we love her and that we're here for them," said parent Kathleen Bellinger.

Concession sales from Friday's baseball games were donated to the family.

Thursday, April 11, the Lake Highlands Softball team will host a "Homers for Hudson" hit-a-thon, costing $1 per pitch. The team will also be selling t-shirts and serving a barbecue dinner from 7 to 9 p.m.