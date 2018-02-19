Marjory Stoneman Douglas Hopes to Resume Classes Feb. 27

NBC 6's Jawan Strader sat down with Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie, who described the Parkland shooting as a "nightmare" and said he "loves" the movement started by students to change gun laws.

Authorities in Florida say Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the scene of last week's deadly shooting rampage, will remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday.



The statement released by Broward County Public Schools said Monday it hopes to resume classes at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 27 following a devastating shooting.

Staff members will return to the school on Friday with the day "dedicated to meeting staff members’ needs, with a variety of support services."

On Sunday, the school will hold a voluntary campus orientation for all students and their parents or guardians from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. – where support services will also be available.

“Our hearts remain with the victims and families impacted by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy,” BCPS said in a previous statement. “Across our community, the difficult and emotional recovery process continues, as we struggle to understand this senseless act of violence and find a way to move forward.”

BCPS said it hopes to open the school on a modified schedule Feb. 27.

Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie described the shooting as a "nightmare."



“It is the worst nightmare you can ever have. It’s one of those things you pray you never live to see and experience. And something of this magnitude it’s really hard to put into words. Some days I wake up and hope I can reverse time…is this really happening?” Runcie said.

Runcie said he "loves" the movement started by students to push for gun reform.

"I love it. It seems like we’ve been preparing our kids for some day really stepping up and taking charge," Runcie added. “I’m not in favor of arming teachers with guns, I’m not in favor of arming teachers with guns. The answers can’t be that we are going to introduce more guns in society. We have more guns in this society than we have people.”