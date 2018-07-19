Swimmers on Fire Island are concerned after two children were bitten by sharks Wednesday, and another shark is caught. Greg Cergol reports.

The head of the state's Department of Environmental Conservation has been ordered to lead a multi-agency investigation into the near-simultaneous shark attacks on two children at Long Island shores about 4 1/2 miles apart, Gov. Cuomo said in a statement Thursday.

Cuomo said state personnel are already working closely with Suffolk County and local authorities on the probe into Wednesday's unprovoked attacks on the 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy at Sailors Haven and Atlantique Beach.



Photo credit: JASON HAGER/News 4

In the boy's case, he was boogie boarding at Atlantique Beach before noon when he suddenly stumbled out of the ocean. A lifeguard ran to him and found what appeared to be a shark bite; the tooth was still wedged in the boy's leg.

It was taken for analysis to help try to identify the shark species.

In the Sailors Haven attack, the girl, said she was waist-deep in the water off Sailors Haven.

"The water was cold, so I didn't really feel anything," she told reporters. "And then I saw something like next to me, and I kind of felt pain. And I looked and I saw, like, a fin, kind of. I don't know how to describe it."

"It was just like a quick kind of pull," she said later. "I was kind of in like shock, almost, 'cause it pulled and I kind of looked at it and I was like, 'Oh, my gosh."

She ran out to her mother with a bloody leg, and the two ran to the lifeguards, who bandaged it and helped them.

"I kind of thought it was a dream," she said. "I didn't really think it was actually happening until, like, I was just like, 'Well, this just happened.'"



Most Fire Island beaches were shut down Wednesday as authorities investigated. The town of Islip said its beaches reopened Thursday; added security will include more eyes on the shores and jet ski riders. A chopper will also circle the water for an aerial protective view, a spokeswoman said.

Both children have been released from the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Shark sightings aren't uncommon on Long Island or at the Jersey Shore, but unprovoked attacks are rare. Since 1837, only 10 shark attacks have been reported in New York. Fifteen have been reported in New Jersey and one in Connecticut.