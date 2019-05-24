Authorities Shoot and Kill Suspect Outside Mosque Near Fort Lauderdale

An armed suspect was shot killed by authorities outside a mosque near Fort Lauderdale Friday. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office later identified the suspect as 58-year-old Hamid Ould-Rouis.

An armed suspect was shot killed by authorities outside a mosque near Fort Lauderdale Friday.

The shooting happened in the parking lot outside the Masjid Al-Iman mosque at 2542 Franklin Drive.

Officials with U.S. Marshals said the South Florida Regional Task Force was in the area conducting surveillance on the attempted murder suspect after receiving information on him from Osceola County in central Florida.

The team tracked the suspect to the parking lot and when they moved in to detain him, he came out of his vehicle armed with a firearm, officials said.

One of the task force members shot and killed the suspect. No other injuries were reported.

Footage showed Broward Sheriff's Office officials at the scene and the suspect's body in between vehicles in a nearby parking lot.

The task force comprises officers from BSO, Miramar, Plantation and Fort Lauderdale police departments. Officials didn't say which agency the officer who opened fire was from.

Hamid Ould-Rouis

Photo credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office later identified the suspect as 58-year-old Hamid Ould-Rouis.

According to a news release, Ould-Rouis was wanted in an attack on a man and woman at a home in Kissimmee that happened early Thursday. The woman, who was attacked with a knife, was left critically injured in the incident, the release said.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.