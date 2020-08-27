Ali Velshi Helps Baby Squirrel ‘Larry' After Hurricane Laura

Larry the baby squirrel had some on Twitter thankful for a brief moment of cuteness amid the devastation of Hurricane Laura after MSNBC host Ali Velshi helped free the critter from its nest in a downed tree and nurse it back to health.

Viewers in the 10 a.m hour Central Time saw Velshi cradling a sleeping baby squirrel after he and another man, Tony Noah, noticed the apparently trapped and dazed animal in Orange, Texas, a few miles from the Louisiana border. They decided to check on the squirrel to see if it needed food or care, he said.

Velshi told viewers he consulted "the Google" before giving the squirrel some Gatorade.

"There are silver linings in everything and over the course of the last hour we've been nursing this little guy back to health," Velshi said as the squirrel rested in his hand.

He was planning to name it Laura after the storm but decided on Larry instead because he's a male, Velshi said on air.

In follow-up comments shared with NBC, Velshi said someone had noticed the squirrel barely moving while they were doing their shot. The squirrel did not appear to be injured but was not looking like it wouldn't survive beyond a few hours, he said.

“Tim Zelnak, one of our Dallas-based NBC SAT truck operators, gingerly picked him out of the tree. He was shaking, he was so cold,” Velshi said. "Tim was a natural at this. I could tell he had a soft spot for animals."

The squirrel at first recoiled at the Gatorade in a cap but then started to lap it up when Zelnak and Velshi put some on their fingers.

“I put him in my hand and he literally curled up and went to sleep,” Velshi said.

They eventually left the squirrel back in its nest and Noah planned to monitor Larry and feed him with a dropper every two hours, Velshi said. One of Noah's neighbors up the street had recently rescued another baby squirrel and has supplies, he said.

“Larry’s on his way to a happy life,” Velshi said.

@AliVelshi is the hero we all need but don’t deserve for saving Larry the Squirrel ❤️ @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/JkInLrHGjM — Lisa Grimes (@lisagrimesDC) August 27, 2020

.@AliVelshi caring for that baby squirrel is everything my soul needed this morning. I’m living for the kindness.



I hope Larry will enjoy a long life. 🐿 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zO78LVn8jg — 𝕷𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖓 👽 𝐈 𝐕𝐎𝐓𝐄 (@mydarkfairytale) August 27, 2020

NBCUniversal is the parent company of MSNBC and this station.