Apple Unveils New iPad, Education Products at Chicago School Event

Apple made a major announcement Tuesday at one of Chicago's largest high schools, unveiling new tools and programs as the tech giant furthers itself in the educational field.

The company was expected to show off some new products, with speculation on the rise and rumors of a potential new Apple Pencil or iPad in the works.

Here's a live look as the announcement unfolds:

10:37 a.m.

Additional accessories include a new rugged Logitech case and keyboard. There’s also Crayon, a $49 pencil that works with the iPad. This is different from Apple Pencil.



10:35 a.m.

Announces new shared iPad software for budget-limited schools.

The software is multiuser and managed by the school. Apple School Manager is how these iPads are managed, including Apple IDs.

Free iCloud storage for students upgraded from 5GB to 200GB.

10:34 a.m.

“There’s no doubt that AR is going to dramatically change the way this generation learns," Joswiak.



10:31 a.m.

Price of new iPad for schools from $299. From $329 for consumers.

Updates for iWork Suite available now.

10:30

Froggepedia allows virtual dissections.

10:29 a.m.

Boulevard AR app allows interaction with artwork.

"No gallery would ever let you [get] this close," he said.

10:27 a.m.

New iPad will support Augmented Reality. Price still not revealed.

Specs: 10 hours battery, 9.7-inch display. 8-megapixel read camera, LTE option, A10 Fusion chip, GPS, Compass, TouchID, HD FaceTime camera.



10:24 a.m.

Announces there are new versions of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote that support Apple Pencil.

“Kids have a whole new way to showcase what they’re learning," Joswiak said.



10:22 a.m.

9.7-inch iPad introduced, which supports Apple Pencil and A10 Fusion Chip.

“Our most affordable iPad has support for our most creative tool," Joswiak said.



10:20 a.m.

Greg Joswiak on the new iPad: 200,000 apps made for education.

“This goes way beyond the basics and way beyond browser-based apps.” Joswiak said.

10:05 a.m.

Apple teaching coding: Tim Cook says 370,000 Chicago Public Schools kids are involved in Apple Lead programs.

Cook says education has been a big part of who Apple is for 40 years.

“We’ve never stopped working on” tools for educators, he said.

Chicago Public Schools has spent the past two years battling back from a $1.1 billion budget deficit, which is about as much money as Apple makes in 10 days.

10:04 a.m.

Tim Cook:

"People with passion can change the world. We saw it on display in Washington this weekend."

"Chicago is one of the largest and most forward thinking school systems in the country."

10 a.m.

Video starts with a video of CPS kids in playground.



9:58 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

A look at Apple Events' class schedule:

Orientation Main Office 9:00 a.m.

General Assembly Auditorium 10:00 a.m.

Coding Lab Room 150 11:00 a.m.

Creativity Lab Room 154 11:25 a.m.

Refreshments Cafeteria 12:00 p.m.

Dismissal 1:00 p.m.

8 a.m.

7 a.m.

What should you expect?

Business Insider noted the "calligraphic style" of the company's invitation to the event could be a hint at a new pencil. But Bloomberg Technology reported the company has been developing a new iBooks application in an effort to revamp its strategy for electronic books.

Still, the company last year released cheaper iPads, aiming to make them easier to sell in bulk to schools, and Bloomberg Technology speculates that line could be getting an upgrade at the Chicago event. Time Magazine joined in on that speculation, reporting that the company is releasing a more affordable iPad to take on rivals Google and Microsoft.

The announcement is expected to be made at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Lane Tech College Prep High School on the city's North Side, with Apple CEO Tim Cook slated to attend.

Chicago Public Schools sent an email to parents last week, saying Lane Tech was selected because they have a reputation for incorporating technology into their classrooms.

Apple typically announces new products at its campus in California, but has previously made education-focused announcements at schools before.

In its invitation, Apple asked guests to "take a field trip."

"Join us to hear creative new ideas for teachers and students," the invite read.

Students at CPS are on spring break, so it's unclear who would be in attendance at the event. However, following the announcement, Apple was slated to hold an "exclusive Teacher Tuesday" at the company's flagship Michigan Avenue store, with all educators welcome.