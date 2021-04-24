California to Resume Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations After Pause Lifted

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office announced Saturday that the state will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The news comes a day following the CDC lifted the pause after a rare blood clotting issue was discovered.

“After additional review, experts have concluded the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. California will immediately begin administering it again,” Newsom’s office said in a tweet.

On Friday, several Bay Area counties told NBC Bay Area that they would follow the state's guidance on resuming the Johnson & Johnson shots.

A panel of public health experts from California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington met earlier Saturday to discuss lifting the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a spokesman for the California Department of Public Health said.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County public health officials went ahead with telling vaccine providers they could resume administering Johnson & Johnson doses on Saturday, if they give out an updated fact sheet about the vaccine to recipients.

Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer for the county’s Department of Public Health, said the county has been working on developing additional materials to explain the rare blood clotting issue that prompted the J&J vaccine pause on April 13.

Those will “include what we think is really important information about what to look for--the signs and symptoms if you were to have this, again, very rare reaction,” he said. “And we are going to underscore that this is a very rare reaction.”

