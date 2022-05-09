Carlsbad Flower Fields Season Extended — But Not For Long

The rainbow of color in North County San Diego that is the Carlsbad Flower Fields has been open for months, but if you somehow haven't made it to see the spectacular blooms in person, you're in luck -- the season has been extended for another week.

Guests who make it out to see the rows upon rows of brightly colored Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, which bloom each spring just off Interstate 5 and Palomar Airport Road, will enjoy a 50% discount the usual price, a spokesperson for the flower fields said.

The public was invited to smell the flowers in person through Mother's Day last Sunday, but another week has been added to the calendar, allowing any last-minute guests to check out the blooms through May 15.

This year's theme "Escape Into Color" is only fitting for the acres of vibrant pink, red, orange, yellow, and white flowers, making it the perfect location for dates, photoshoots, family outings, or, to simply get into that spring feeling.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There are still 14 acres in bloom, so there is still plenty of color left to enjoy, plus 5 acres of sunflowers in "peak bloom," a spokesperson said.

https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/get-ready-to-frolick-escape-into-color-at-carlsbads-famous-flower-fields/2847606/

On top of the bold and bright flowers, guests can expect live outdoor music and other outdoor activities like a tractor wagon ride, U-pick blueberries, flower art, the American Flag of flowers, and more (some additional costs may apply). Get a full list of activities here.

The fields are located at 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA, 92008.

Discounted ickets are now $11 for adults, $10 for seniors 60+ and military, $5 for children 3–10, and free for children under three. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Flower Fields are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for Saturday, May 14, when the fields will close at 4 p.m.