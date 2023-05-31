Cotton Candy OREOs Return This June

OREO lovers can channel their inner child with the return of the limited-edition Cotton Candy flavor this summer. The returning flavor hits the shelves for the first time in nearly a decade on June 5.

The company first teased a new flavor on social media and was met with enthusiasm from fans, many of whom specifically called for the return of Cotton Candy, which was first introduced in April 2015.

Those pleas and patience seemed to pay off when the news became official on Wednesday.

Inspired by the iconic fair treat, the special edition flavor features a "delicious golden OREO base cake double-stuffed with side-by-side pink and blue cotton candy flavor creme."

Cotton Candy is one of more than 85 flavors produced in the 111-year history of OREO. Other unique flavors include Swedish Fish, Wasabi and Hot Chicken.

Cotton Candy isn't the only 2015 flavor to return to shelves. OREO also recently re-released its s'more flavor, dubbed the S'moreo.