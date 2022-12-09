Taco bout holiday cheer.

A suburban Chicago taco shop went viral after the owner's daughter posted a message asking for customers for her mom for Christmas -- and TikTokers delivered in a big way.

TikTok user @marcatostacc posted a video this week showing her mom's empty Glenview taco restaurant.

"It breaks my heart to see my mom watching the door everyday waiting for a customer to walk in," she wrote.

The short 15-second video was captioned with "I wish I could give her customers for Christmas."

@marcatostacc I wish I could give her customers for Christmas ♬ In My Room - speedllist

The clip quickly went viral, generating more than 17 million views by Friday morning.

As commenters began sharing the restaurant's location - Taco-Bout-Joy's at 909a Greenwood Rd. - those within driving distance rushed out to fulfill the request.

Within hours, the restaurant posted on social media that it was "extremely busy and with long lines," thanking users for their support.

"Please be patient with us. We are trying to get the orders out as fast as possible. Please expect long wait times up to an hour," the Facebook post read.

The owner's daughter shared an update that while the day started out with only herself and her mother in the restaurant, their family and friends, including the owners of another suburban taco shop called Nina's Tacos in Sycamore, quickly rushed to help fulfill orders as customers flocked in.

"We're amazed by the support and we're still taking it all in," she wrote.

Soon, birria tacos were sold out and the restaurant had racked up more than 2,000 reviews on Google, giving it an overall five-star rating.

The restaurant called it a "Christmas miracle."

"What a Christmas miracle! A huge thank you from our workers for all of the love and support shown today! The tiktok community really pulled through for us today with an outstanding amount of sales! It was so nice seeing many new beautiful faces today," a post on its Facebook page read.

The restaurant also said it had received a number of requests to send in donations, which they plan to use to provide meals for those in need. Details can be found here.