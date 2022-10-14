California

Digital License Plates Available to Californians

California has been testing digital license plates with a few drivers since 2018, but now, everyone can get one

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Drivers in California can now get a digital license plate thanks to a Bay Area company.

The plates come with a number of features that let drivers customize how they look, use them to pay for bridge tolls, and even renew their DMV registration.

They can also be used to track stolen vehicles. 

The plates cost $20 a month or $200 for four years.

The company in charge is called Reviver Auto, based in Foster City. They're the only company that makes the digital plates for California.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to the founder and chief strategy officer of Reviver, Neville Boston for more. Watch interview in video player above.

