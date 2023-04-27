Father and Son Part of Trio Suspected of Robbing 57 Walmart and Sam's Club Stores, Police Say

Three people, including a father and son, are suspected of robbing 57 Walmart and Sam's Club stores across four states, according to the Tilden Township Police Department.

Jahmir Mitchell, 24, of Philadelphia was arrested on Wednesday and is being held in the city's Department of Prisons, police said.

Jamaal Mitchell, 42 and Jahmir's father, is at large and considered armed and dangerous, Tilden Township police said.

The third accomplice has not been identified.

The three men took part in a robbery spree at Walmart and Sam's Club locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland, according to police.

Tilden Township police said the trio robbed the Tilden Walmart in October 2022 and threatened employees with a gun. The group filled two shopping carts with over $930 worth of merchandise, left through a fire exit and used a black Jeep Cherokee as an escape vehicle, according to authorities. The trio swapped out the tags on the Jeep with stolen plates in an attempt to avoid detection, police said.

Robbery, retail theft, terroristic threats and related charges were filed against Jahmir and Jamaal Mitchell on Wednesday.

Jahmir Mitchell is also facing burglary and other charges for a pair of other incidents that took place in 2018.