Hangry Vandal Shoots Up Alpine School Campus, Steals Slim Jims, MacBook

While the person who broke into various Alpine School District buildings is no criminal mastermind, he or she did manage to do a lot of damage in a short time in the East County community over the weekend.

School officials said the crook was armed with a .22-caliber weapon when they ventured onto the grounds of Joan MacQueen Middle School and the district's offices at about 11 p.m. on Saturday. The firearm was used to shoot windows as well as a door lock, according to authorities.

Break-ins occurred at eight classrooms, as well as the school cafeteria and the superintendent's office.

The vandal does not appear to have been very organized in their efforts, making their getaway with a MacBook Pro and a computer monitor (a computer monitor? really?) as well a box of Slim Jims. Officials have not yet a dollar amount to the incident, nor has a suspect been identified.

While the person was masked during the break-in, time may be running out on keeping their identity a secret: Lt. Chris Katra of the San Diego Sheriff's department said deputies "did collect some evidence we will be processing for DNA."

Fortunately for students, the break-ins took place during spring break, so all the damage may be repaired prior to their return.