Naval Base Coronado

Humvee Stolen From Naval Base Coronado; Suspect Arrested Following Pursuit

A U.S. Navy Humvee allegedly stolen from Naval Base Coronado was recovered, following a pursuit of the vehicle led by San Diego and Chula Vista police officers

By Bill Feather

Criminal investigators from the U.S. Navy recovered a Humvee stolen from Naval Base Coronado after a man led police on a chase Friday.

Investigators were contacted after a vehicle belonging to the Naval Special Warfare Command at Naval Base Coronado was allegedly stolen, according to Cdr. Ben Tisdale, a spokesperson for the command.

Navy investigators located the stolen vehicle behind the Home Depot store in the 500 block of Saturn Blvd., near Imperial Beach, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

The investigators contacted San Diego Police, who responded and attempted to contact the driver, Heims added.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver of the vehicle then allegedly took off, leading officers on a brief chase that ended after the driver of the Humvee drove off-road and into a sandy canyon area.

A man driving the allegedly stolen Humvee was arrested Friday, following a brief pursuit through Chula Vista that ended in the Otay River Valley.

Shawn Farrar was arrested on a variety of felony charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, grand theft of a vehicle and evading police.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

salman rushdie 14 hours ago

Stab Attack on Salman Rushdie Was ‘Preplanned', Prosecutor Says

Pennsylvania 5 hours ago

1 Dead, 17 Injured After Vehicle Struck a Crowd at Pa. Fundraiser for Families of 10 House Fire Victims

Farrar is expected in court on Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Naval Base CoronadoChula Vistastolen carUS Navystolen vehicle
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us