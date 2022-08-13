Humvee Stolen From Naval Base Coronado; Suspect Arrested Following Pursuit

Criminal investigators from the U.S. Navy recovered a Humvee stolen from Naval Base Coronado after a man led police on a chase Friday.

Investigators were contacted after a vehicle belonging to the Naval Special Warfare Command at Naval Base Coronado was allegedly stolen, according to Cdr. Ben Tisdale, a spokesperson for the command.

Navy investigators located the stolen vehicle behind the Home Depot store in the 500 block of Saturn Blvd., near Imperial Beach, according to San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

The investigators contacted San Diego Police, who responded and attempted to contact the driver, Heims added.

The driver of the vehicle then allegedly took off, leading officers on a brief chase that ended after the driver of the Humvee drove off-road and into a sandy canyon area.

A man driving the allegedly stolen Humvee was arrested Friday, following a brief pursuit through Chula Vista that ended in the Otay River Valley.

Shawn Farrar was arrested on a variety of felony charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, grand theft of a vehicle and evading police.

Farrar is expected in court on Tuesday.