Hundreds Mourn Slain Oakland Federal Officer

David Patrick Underwood, 53, was shot and killed May 29 as he stood guard outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building

By NBC Bay Area staff

Hundreds gathered Friday to mourn slain Federal Protective Service Officer David Patrick Underwood during a memorial at Pinole Valley High School in Pinole.

Underwood, 53, was shot and killed May 29 as he stood guard outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland during a night of Black Lives Matter protests.

Another federal officer was injured in what authorities say was a targeted shooting by Air Force Sgt. Steven Carrillo, who is reportedly part of an extremist group known as the Boogaloo Movement.

"My brother loved everyone, and everyone loved Pat," said Angela Underwood-Jacobs, Underwood's sister. "Pat was just one of those guys who would help anyone in their time of need. And he did it from the heart, he lived from his heart."

Underwood-Jacobs and other family members, along with Homeland Security agents, police officials, and other community leaders were expected to speak during the memorial at the Pinole Valley High School Theatre, 2900 Pinole Valley Road.

Rev. Dr. Alvin C. Bernstein of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Richmond conducted the eulogy.

