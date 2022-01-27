Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano to fight at Madison Square Garden

Mark your calendars because one of the biggest women’s boxing match in history is set to take place on April 30 featuring undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor and seven-division world titlist Amanda Serrano.

The showdown will take place at the iconic main arena of Madison Square Garden, becoming the first women’s boxing match to headline a fight card at the prestigious venue.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Here we look at the two competitors:

What is Katie Taylor’s record?

Ireland’s Taylor (20-0, 6 KO) has held the WBA title since 2017 and the IBF title since 2018. Some of her career highlights feature wins over Rose Volante to capture the WBO title (2019) and her victory over Delfine Persoon (2020).

Taylor, 35, became one of the elite eight boxers in history to hold four major world titles in boxing ― WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO.

In anticipation for her match up against Serrano, Taylor recently told ESPN in an interview, “I wasn’t sure if it was going to be possible [the match], but for this fight to headline at Madison Square Garden would truly be the pinnacle of the sport.”

Taylor understands the significance of Madison Square Garden on the sport’s history.

“So much of boxing’s history is linked to MSG, and I’ve been fortunate enough to fight there already on a couple of occasions.”

What is Amanda Serrano’s record?

Puerto Rico’s Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KO) is the unified featherweight world champion, having held titles in WBO, WBC and IBO. The 33-year-old is the lone female boxer to have wins in over four weight classes, having held nine major world titles distributed between seven various weight categories.

How much do Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano weigh?

Taylor weighs 134 pounds and she is 5-feet, 5-inches tall.

Serrano weighs 122 pounds and she is 5-feet, 5-inches tall.

What happened in the fight between Amanda Serrano and Miriam Gutierrez?

In 2021, Serrano and Miriam Gutierrez met at the co-main event of the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's rematch at the Amalie Arena.

Serrano, who landed 236 punches on the Spaniard, said she had never felt worse after a win. After the pair took a photo together, Gutierrez was rushed to the hospital and had been suspended indefinitely from play by the Florida Athletic Commission as per doctors’ orders.

Despite suffering a beatdown to the seven-weight world champ, Gutierrez was in good spirits after the fight.

Who did Amanda Serrano lose to?

Serrano has not dropped a fight since April 2012.

Her only career defeat came against former WBC super-featherweight champion Frida Wallberg in 2012.

Wallberg of Sweeden competed between 2004 and 2013 when she suffered a career-ending injury. She underwent surgery on a brain hemorrhage and was placed in an induced coma for two days.

While Wallberg has made a complete recovery, her career ended after this incident.