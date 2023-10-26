Maine lacks key gun control regulations, according to gun safety advocates

Maine, where 18 people were killed during a mass shooting on Wednesday, does not have a “red flag” law that allows a judge to temporarily restrict a person’s access to guns.

Also known as an extreme risk law, it enables family members and law enforcement to petition a court to temporarily remove guns from the possession of someone in crisis, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.

A document that was circulated to law enforcement officials said a suspect in the shootings, Robert Card, had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023, according to The Associated Press and NBC News. It said Card had reported “hearing voices and threats to shoot up” a National Guard base.

The assault rifle style weapon that Card allegedly used was purchased legally in 2023, two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter told NBC News.

Four years ago, the governor signed a law aimed at preventing a mass shooting like the one Wednesday night, The Associated Press reported. Critics said it was a first step toward stronger gun safety measures, but that the state could save more lives by doing more.

It was called a “yellow flag” law, different from the “red flag” and in a sign of the pro-Second Amendment mindset in Maine, a gun-rights group helped write the law, the AP reported. Unlike a "red flag" law, it requires police first to get a medical practitioner to evaluate the person and find them to be a threat before police can petition a judge to order the person's firearms to be seized.

The law had the support of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, which assisted in writing it.

“Maine has a suicide problem that dwarfs homicide as a safety concern for us in the state,” one Sportsman’s Alliance member, John Chapman, told legislators at the time.

Cam Shannon, board chair of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition, told the AP that the shootings were the result of “weak gun laws." At a minimum, the coalition wants the state to ban assault weapons to prevent more mass shootings, Shannon said. Elected officials must "stop bowing to the gun lobby and look squarely at the face of what has happened in Maine’s second largest city,” Shannon said.

Maine is also missing other key gun regulations, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. They are:

Universal background checks

Licensing for gun owners

Most domestic violence gun laws

Assault weapon restrictions

A ban on large capacity magazines

Waiting periods

Concealed carry permits

Regulations governing the open carry of guns

What Maine does have, Giffords says, is mental health record reporting and a law preventing a child's access to guns.

Thirteen people also were injured in the shootings Wednesday night in Lewiston, at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Card, 40, from Bowdoin, Maine, officials said. He has a military background and is a firearms instructor.

Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Maine as 25th in the country for the strength of its gun laws.

"Though Maine has taken some steps to keep guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them, state leaders must do more to prevent gun violence," said Everytown for Gun Safety.

Maine passed a permitless carry law in 2015 that allows residents to carry loaded, concealed handguns in public without a permit or background check, Giffords noted.

Proposals to require background checks for private gun sales and create a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases failed this year, NBCNews.com reported. Other proposals focusing on school security and banning bump stocks did not pass in 2019.

Agents could be heard outside properties calling the suspect's name.