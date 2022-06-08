Marine Corps Aircraft Crashes in Southern California

A military aircraft based out of MCAS Miramar crashed in rural Imperial County east of San Diego Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The MV-22B Osprey belonging to 3d Marine Aircraft Wing crashed near Glamis, CA, at around 1:30 p.m., the Naval Air Facility El Centro confirmed on their Facebook page. Military and first responders are at the scene.

There were no immediate details about injuries or how many people were on board.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.