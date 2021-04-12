Tennessee

Multiple Victims Reported at High School Shooting in Tennessee

The shooting was reported at Austin-East Magnet High

There were "multiple gunshot victims" reported, including a police officer, at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Monday, police said.

The Knoxville police tweeted about the shooting Monday afternoon, adding the investigation "remains active" and asking residents to avoid the area.

The police had set up a reunification site at a nearby baseball field.

According to its website, Austin-East in 1997 was designated as Knox County’s only Performing Arts Magnet High School, offering continuous quality dance, musical, audio production, advanced art, and theater programs for all residents of Knox County.

This is a developing story.

Tennesseegun violenceschool shooting
