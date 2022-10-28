Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi's Husband ‘Violently Assaulted' in Home Invasion in San Francisco

Paul Pelosi was taken to a hospital, where he's expected to fully recover, and the assailant is in custody, spokesman says

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently assaulted inside his home Friday morning in San Francisco, according to a Pelosi spokesman and local police.

An assailant broke into the home, spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement, adding that a suspect was in custody.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked with a hammer, according to the NBC News investigative unit, citing two people with knowledge of the incident.

He was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, and Hammill said he is expected to fully recover.

Political Analyst Larry Gerston says there's definitely a question whether the assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband at the couple's San Francisco home is politically motivated.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not at the San Francisco home at the time of the invasion and assault.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi.  The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," read a statement from Pelosi's office.

"Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.  The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time," the statement read.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.”

San Francisco police said it responded to the scene in the 2600 block of Broadway for a home break-in. Chief Bill Scott will address the media at police headquarters later Friday.

The Capitol Police, the FBI and San Francisco police are conducting a joint investigation into the home invasion assault.

